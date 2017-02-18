A Fourth ‘The Purge’ Movie Has Been Confirmed

The fourth installment in “The Purge” franchise is currently untitled, but set to hit theaters on July 4, 2018.

According to Deadline, the as yet untitled Next Purge Chapter will be released on July 4, 2018 (because America). What this means for the previously hinted at anthology television series is unknown, but with a franchise global box office of $315.4M with only $23M in production cost, these low-budget horror films are certainly a hot commodity. Currently, the plot of the fourth film is being kept under wraps, but the franchise creator James DeMonaco will pen the script, although he is not taking the reins as director like in the previous films. – Uproxx

If you enjoy seeing the chaos that unfolds for 12 hours where all crime is legal, get stoked.