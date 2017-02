This winter continues to be one of the wettest in recent memory and that will continue as yet another big storm is coming on Sunday evening.

Another strong storm system and #AtmosphericRiver set to impact the region Sunday into Monday. Widespread flooding possible. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/8MJmB4FCOl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2017

By 10pm Sunday night we should be getting a lot more rain & wind in the Bay Area – more flooding is expected.

This shouldn’t be as strong as Friday’s ‘bombogenesis’ storm, but it’ll still potentially cause mud slides, downed trees, and flooding.

This means more water will spill into Lake Berryessa glory hole.