Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Comes To PS4 In June

February 18, 2017 9:18 AM
crash bandicoot

One of the great games of the 90s & early 2000s is about to get revamped for 2017. “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” features The original Crash Bandicoot game, “Cortex Strikes Back,” & “Wrath of Cortex” & will come out on June 30. The whole set will be available for $39.99.

The set will be available for $39.99 and includes Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. According to Activision, the remaster offers redone lighting and animations, newly-recreated cinematics, and support for PlayStation 4 Pro.

The N. Sane Trilogy also adds new save and checkpoint systems, and “improved” bonus levels and time trials. The soundtrack has also been remastered. – IGN.

Hey, Activision, We’ll take remastered versions of the Crash Team Racing games too while you’re at it.

