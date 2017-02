All national parks and public lands, in Colorado and across the country, are free Monday.

One of several free days throughout the year, Monday’s is in honor of Presidents’ Day.

Monday, February 20th is a fee free day in all National Parks. Get out and enjoy. #NPS #OptOutside pic.twitter.com/W4Z69WLdpY — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) February 16, 2017

The NPS says it is the first of 10 days offering free entry to its 120 parks that charge an entry fee in celebration of the service’s 100-year anniversary.

Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees are all being waved during the free admission days.

Here’s a list of the parks in California.