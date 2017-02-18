EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Subsonic Playlist: 02.18.2017

February 18, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Subsonic

10 PM

Tchami – “Prophecy”
Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage” (Will Crockford Remix)
Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Moguai – “Pray For Rain”
San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Keys N Krates, KRANE – “Right Here”
Seven Lions – “Higher Love” (Feat. Paul Meany)
The M Machine – “Talking Machine”
PLS&TY – “Good Vibes” (Feat. Cosmos & Creature)
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Fekix Palmqvist Remix)
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
3LAU & Said The Sky – “Fire” (Paris Blohm Remix)
Kaskade & Deadmau5 – “Move For Me” (Hex Cougar Remix)
A R I Z O N A – “Oceans Away” (Vicetone Remix)
The Chainsmokers -“Paris” (Subsurface Remix)

11 PM

Kicks N Licks – “World”
Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)
Bryce Fox – “Horns” (SteLouse Remix)
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
MSTRKRFT – “Heartbreaker”
Illenium – “Fractures”
ZHU & Kaskade – “In The Morning” (Mahalo Remix)
Peking Duk – “Stranger” (Jackal Remix)
The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Joe Maz Remix)
Phantoms – “Pulling Me In”
Autograf – “Episode”
Diamond Eyes – “Hold On”
Major Lazer & Showtek – “Believer”
Saint Motel – “Move” (Jeneaux Remix)
Marshmello – “Ritual”
CID & Kaskade – “Sweet Memories”

12 AM 

Guest mix from San Francisco producer HIGHSOCIETY

HIGHSOCIETY – Life Hack
Diskord – Like The Sun
RIOT – Enigma

Diskord – Ur Luv
Party Thieves & Jaykode – Origin
Party Favor – Scrape (feat. Gucci Mane)
Bingo Players – Curiosity (Meaux Green & Prismo Remix)
Flux Pavilion – Exostomp
Noisestorm – Breakdown VIP
NGHTMRE & Boombox Cartel – Aftershock (Castor Troy Remix)
Diskord – Go Hard
HIGHSOCIETY – 1v1
Aero Chord – Boundless
Bro Safari & UFO! – Drama (Party Favor Remix)
Gent & Jawns – Fireball
Barely Alive – Work It
Rain Main – Broke (feat. Omar Linx)
Le Castle Vania & Lumberjvck – Numba One
Prismo – Razed VIP
Party Favor – Booty Loose
Dillon Francis – I Can’t Take It (Party Favor Remix)
Eliminate – Touch Your Toes
HIGHSOCIETY – Sounds Like
Zomboy – Outbreak (feat. Armanni Reign – Diskord Remix)
TV Noise – Fall Out
HIGHSOCIETY – Wild Out
Le Castle Vania & Addison – Tape Blaster
Le Castle Vania & Addison – I Want  You
Le Castle Vania & Addison – What We Do
Barely Alive – Levels Up (Habstrakt Remix)
Slander & NGHTMRE – Power
NGHTMRE – Get Back (Instrumental)
Zomboy – Dip It
HIGHSOCIETY – Make The Crowd Go
Showtek – We Like To Party (Slander Remix)
Razihel & Aero Chord – Titans
Slander – Vanguard
NGHTMRE – Street VIP
Flosstradamus – Lighters Up
Party Favor & Gent & Jawns – Back Again
Prismo – Right Now
Slander – Dead (NGHTMRE Remix)
RIOT – Lock The Block
HIGHSOCIETY & Twin Moons – Flame Emoji
Barely Alive – Hackers (Feat. Armanni Reign)
Barely Alive – Dead Link
Virtual Riot – Beyond
Zomboy – Like A *****
Brillz – Hawt (Getter Remix)
Adam Jensen – The Mystic (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)
More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live