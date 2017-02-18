Subsonic Playlist: 02.18.2017

10 PM
Tchami – “Prophecy”
Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage” (Will Crockford Remix)
Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Moguai – “Pray For Rain”
San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Keys N Krates, KRANE – “Right Here”
Seven Lions – “Higher Love” (Feat. Paul Meany)
The M Machine – “Talking Machine”
PLS&TY – “Good Vibes” (Feat. Cosmos & Creature)
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Fekix Palmqvist Remix)
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
3LAU & Said The Sky – “Fire” (Paris Blohm Remix)
Kaskade & Deadmau5 – “Move For Me” (Hex Cougar Remix)
A R I Z O N A – “Oceans Away” (Vicetone Remix)
The Chainsmokers -“Paris” (Subsurface Remix)
11 PM
Kicks N Licks – “World”
Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)
Bryce Fox – “Horns” (SteLouse Remix)
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
MSTRKRFT – “Heartbreaker”
Illenium – “Fractures”
ZHU & Kaskade – “In The Morning” (Mahalo Remix)
Peking Duk – “Stranger” (Jackal Remix)
The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Joe Maz Remix)
Phantoms – “Pulling Me In”
Autograf – “Episode”
Diamond Eyes – “Hold On”
Major Lazer & Showtek – “Believer”
Saint Motel – “Move” (Jeneaux Remix)
Marshmello – “Ritual”
CID & Kaskade – “Sweet Memories”
12 AM
Guest mix from San Francisco producer HIGHSOCIETY
HIGHSOCIETY – Life Hack
Diskord – Like The Sun
RIOT – Enigma
Bingo Players – Curiosity (Meaux Green & Prismo Remix)