Roger Waters Considering Performing “The Wall” At U.S.-Mexico Border

Co-Founder of the legendary Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is looking to take a stand against the policies of President Trump.

Speaking to AFP, Waters explained that The Wall is “very relevant now with Mr. Trump and all of this talk of building walls and creating as much enmity as possible between races and religions. He noted the the album is “about how detrimental building walls can be on a personal level, but also on broader levels.” – Consequence of Sound

Waters has been critical of Trump recently. During a performance in Mexico City, he played the song “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” while having images of the president displayed with the word “Charade” written on them.

Back in 1990 he performed the album in Berlin to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Waters will hit San Jose on June 7 at SAP Center.