Sacramento Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins To New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings all-star center DeMarcus Cousins is heading to New Orleans in a trade.

Sacramento has agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a future first- and second-round to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 20, 2017

The Kings were engaged in trade talks this weekend with several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kings wanted Brandon Ingram in a trade package for Cousins, but Lakers refused to include him, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Cousins is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and up until now had been expected to sign a 5-year deal with Sacramento worth more than $200 million. Now there’s no guarantee he’ll stay in New Orleans this offseason.

Akana: "Under the circumstances … I would find it highly unlikely DeMarcus would re-sign with a team that trades for him at this point" — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 20, 2017

If the Pelicans reach the playoffs they would likely meet the Golden State Warriors in the first round. That would be quite the series.