Sacramento Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins To New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings all-star center DeMarcus Cousins is heading to New Orleans in a trade.
The Kings were engaged in trade talks this weekend with several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cousins is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and up until now had been expected to sign a 5-year deal with Sacramento worth more than $200 million. Now there’s no guarantee he’ll stay in New Orleans this offseason.
If the Pelicans reach the playoffs they would likely meet the Golden State Warriors in the first round. That would be quite the series.