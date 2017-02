The celebrity chef is notoriously tough to please on television shows like “Master Chef” & “Hell’s Kitchen” so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that amateur cooks who have been hitting him up on twitter are receiving similar treatment.

As of late it’s become common to tweet Gordon a picture of your home cooked meal and ask what he thinks. In true Gordon Ramsay fashion, he’s been brutally honest.

Looks like a Jelly Fish ! What pan did you use ? https://t.co/lrVCmh3MLQ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Did this really start out as a piece of steak ? Disaster https://t.co/AZ11nCDLo1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

This is NOT how you cook scrambled eggs Dean https://t.co/Wre1CGE2nw — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

Have you been sick? https://t.co/07JrG3qn0e — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017

Nothing worse than 2 dry breasts… https://t.co/jHrtRI2z24 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017

How many days did you cook the chicken for ? https://t.co/yD4SX5H8uE — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017

If you need more of Gordon roasting folks on twitter, give him a follow.