There was a “Let’s Rap, Kids!” category on Jeopardy, which provided us with host Alex Trebek reciting lyrics from modern rap songs.

Now, someone has done the thing we all wished would happen – set Trebek’s words to the beats of the songs whose lyrics he was reciting.

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (🎥: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj — Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017

Yes, we would go to an Alex Trek rap show, thanks for asking.