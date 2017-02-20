Maynard James Keenan Recording Vocals For New TOOL Album

It feels like it’s been damn near 10,000 days since the release of TOOL’s last album (2006’s “10,000 Days”), but there appears to be some hope that the long-awaited follow-up could be coming together.

On Friday this update was provided on toolband.com:

In speaking with Danny [Carey, drums] last night, he told me that the band has temporarily MOVED some of their gear into a larger space (across town) where MAYNARD is working on VOCALS for some of the new Tool material. I’m sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.

Maynard James Keenan On Trump’s Presidency: The U.S. Is Long Overdue For A Fall

We are certainly long overdue for a new TOOL album so we’ll see if anything comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, one of Maynard’s other projects, A Perfect Circle, will be hitting the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco this spring.