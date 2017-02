As of this morning, San Francisco has exceeded its normal rainfall total for a full season.

DownTown San Francisco surpassed their entire water year (Oct-Sep) precip normal (23.65in) this AM. At 10AM the total was 24.50in.#CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

“We haven’t even reached rainfall in an entire season in five years,” said Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services. “The fact that we’ve gotten there in the middle of February is noteworthy.” – SF Gate

This comes as we’re experiencing yet another Bay Area storm that’s set to bring several more inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

THERE WILL BE PONDING ON ROADS, there will be flooding, there will be down trees and power outages. #StormWatch #castorm pic.twitter.com/P9L6r01oEu — Roberta Gonzales (@RobertaKPIX) February 20, 2017

We’re on pace for the wettest winter since 2011.