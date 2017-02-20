EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

The World’s Biggest Ball Pit Party Hits SF In March

February 20, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco

This is bigger than any McDonald’s Play Place ball pit you grew up with & hopefully…cleaner. Saturday March 4th this is going down in San Francisco at Great Northern.

Our good friends from Forward Motion San Francisco ordered 80,000 Mcdonald’s style balls, we threw an amazing event at Monarch with them last year, now we have ordered another 20,000 balls so we can move the party to The Great Northern!!! Finally a ball pit that adults can enjoy! – Facebook

Music will be provided by several DJs throughout the night & if you need a better idea of what you’re getting into check out the video from last year’s event:

Tickets can be purchased here for $15-$20.

