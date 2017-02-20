WATCH: ‘Rick And Morty’ Release Season 3 Opening Scene

“Rick And Morty,” the Adult Swim science fiction sitcom, is preparing to launch its third season & a first look has been released.

Not to anyone’s surprise – it’s pretty bizarre. Plus, they rickrolled us.

Rejoice!

It’s finally here!

Coming to you straight from the vaults of Adult Swim

Kick off your shoes and sit back for a peek at Season 3 Rejoin all your favourite characters for new adventures

Old faces return for hilarious cameos

Laugh, cry, emote through your sixth sensory organ! – Adult Swim Australia

Season 3, coming soon.