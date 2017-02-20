EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: ‘Rick And Morty’ Release Season 3 Opening Scene

February 20, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: rick and morty

“Rick And Morty,” the Adult Swim science fiction sitcom, is preparing to launch its third season & a first look has been released.

Not to anyone’s surprise – it’s pretty bizarre. Plus, they rickrolled us.

Rejoice!
It’s finally here!
Coming to you straight from the vaults of Adult Swim
Kick off your shoes and sit back for a peek at Season 3

Rejoin all your favourite characters for new adventures
Old faces return for hilarious cameos
Laugh, cry, emote through your sixth sensory organ! – Adult Swim Australia

Season 3, coming soon.

