Everclear Announce ‘So Much For The Afterglow’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Everclear’s breakout album, So Much For The Afterglow, the band has announced a tour where they will play the entire album in its entirety. Everclear will hit the road May 11 in Portland, wrapping up June 29 at the brand new House of Blues in Anaheim, CA.

The album spawned hits like “Everything to Everyone,” “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Father of Mine,” “So Much For the Afterglow,” and “One Hit Wonder.”

“It’s hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago,” said Art Alexakis in a statement. “Even though I’m in a different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant and vital every time we play them live. I can’t wait to play the whole record for the first time with the guys in Everclear now. It’s going to be awesome!” Everclear has gone through numerous lineup changes since the album was released in October 1997.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation. Everclear will be donating $1 per ticket sold at each show to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability.

According to the band, more tour dates will be announced.

So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour

5/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

5/13 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino

5/14 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

5/16 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market & Stage

5/17 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

5/18 – Regina, SK @ Casino Regina

5/19 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

5/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

5/23 – The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina

5/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skating Plaza

5/26 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

5/28 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

5/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

6/1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/2 – Arlington Heights, IL @ HOME Bar

6/3 – South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field

6/4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Line (Fastball only)

6/6 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

6/7 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

6/8 – Portland, ME @ Aura

6/9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

6/10 – Fairfax, VA @ Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

6/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

6/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Event Centre

6/16 – Duluth, MN @ Grandma’s Marathon, Canal Park

6/18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

6/22 – West Siloam Springs, OK @ Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs

6/23 – New Braunfels, TX @ River Road Ice House

6/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

6/25 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC

6/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

6/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theatre

6/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues