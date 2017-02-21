Fox Announces Plot and Shares Cast Photo For ‘Alien: Covenant’

The next film in the Alien cannon, Alien: Covenant features the story of the crew of the deep space colony ship named the Covenant. As you can imagine, things are probably not going to go well for the crew.

Fox revealed the synopsis of the film:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The first cast photo (labeled ‘Last Supper’) features the crew including Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and James Franco.

Alien: Covenant opens in movie theaters May 19, 2017.

