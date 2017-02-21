EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.21.17

February 21, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Las Vegas, Podcast, Silicon Valley, traffic, Zima

Kevin Klein Live has returned from the three day weekend somewhat recharged, where Kevin and Ally have both dealt with some less than stellar results. Kevin was finally the provider of annoyance on a plane ride, where his infant daughter did the stereotypical infant move on a plane and screamed her head off to the frustration of everyone on the plane, including Kevin. Ally on the other hand wound up in Las Vegas losing money, waiting on delayed flights, and cracking already in her hopes to stop smoking cigarettes completely. It was so bad that the rest of the show decided to gamble on just how bad her Vegas weekend was. In short: bad luck all around.

Plus, Ally has been the subject of punishment today, but this time for having a name catchy enough to make a pun for Kevin. This segment, called Silicon Ally, has a series of apps pitched to Ally, where she’ll have to review one of them over the course of the week and give us her thoughts. As these apps were chosen by Kevin, clearly Ally’s enjoyment did not take a priority to what he selected. Will Ally be forced to use an app that forces her to write poetry daily, hang out with “other” moms of the Bay Area, or something even worse/creepier?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Twinkie annoys folks in the bad weather with another segment of Rain Delay
  • Kevin’s favorite alcoholic beverage to mock returning to stores in the near future
  • A look at some of the strange protests signs at the Science Protest in Washington, DC last weekend
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live