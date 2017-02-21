Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.21.17

Kevin Klein Live has returned from the three day weekend somewhat recharged, where Kevin and Ally have both dealt with some less than stellar results. Kevin was finally the provider of annoyance on a plane ride, where his infant daughter did the stereotypical infant move on a plane and screamed her head off to the frustration of everyone on the plane, including Kevin. Ally on the other hand wound up in Las Vegas losing money, waiting on delayed flights, and cracking already in her hopes to stop smoking cigarettes completely. It was so bad that the rest of the show decided to gamble on just how bad her Vegas weekend was. In short: bad luck all around.

Plus, Ally has been the subject of punishment today, but this time for having a name catchy enough to make a pun for Kevin. This segment, called Silicon Ally, has a series of apps pitched to Ally, where she’ll have to review one of them over the course of the week and give us her thoughts. As these apps were chosen by Kevin, clearly Ally’s enjoyment did not take a priority to what he selected. Will Ally be forced to use an app that forces her to write poetry daily, hang out with “other” moms of the Bay Area, or something even worse/creepier?

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie annoys folks in the bad weather with another segment of Rain Delay

Kevin’s favorite alcoholic beverage to mock returning to stores in the near future

A look at some of the strange protests signs at the Science Protest in Washington, DC last weekend

And more!

