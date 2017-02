The first ever cannabis-friendly art class has been holding session in the Bay Area since January and will continue to do so through the spring.

Puff Pass & Paint holds 2 hour classes pretty often in SF & Oakland. Details & dates on Oakland classes can be found here. Info on SF classes can be found here.

Most sessions sell out & cost $49 to attend. It’s also a BYOC (bring your own cannabis) event.

SF, Oakland, Denver, and DC… we'll see you this week! Still a few spots left for SF on 2/22, and DC on Friday. Get your tickets at www.puffpassandpaint.com! 😍🎨🍃💨 A post shared by Heidi Keyes (@puffpassandpaint) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:29am PST

You do get a complimentary glass of wine with your ticket purchase as well.