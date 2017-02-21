EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

San Francisco Has The Fourth Worst Traffic In The World

February 21, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

According to INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard for 2016, San Francisco ranked 4th out of 1,000 cities studied worldwide.

No surprise that Los Angeles is the worst. Not just the Dodgers but also in traffic. Angelenos have it really bad with 104 “peak hours of congestion” per week. San Francisco was not far behind and half of the cities in the top 20 were in the US.

Here is the top 5:

  1. Los Angeles, CA – 104 Peak Hours in Congestion
  2. Moscow Russia – 91 Peak Hours in Congestion
  3. New York, NY – 89 Peak Hours in Congestion
  4. San Francisco, CA – 83 Peak Hours in Congestion
  5. Bogotá Colombia – 80 Peak Hours in Congestion

 
And if that hasn’t depressed you, here’s a breakdown of San Francisco commutes.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

