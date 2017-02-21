Want To Buy A Home In The Bay Area In 2017? Here’s The Salary You Need

A recent study from Business Insider has shed some light on the salary you need to be earning in order to buy a home in 23 of the U.S.’s most expensive housing markets. Of course, the Bay Area finds itself at the top of the list.

In the final quarter of 2016, housing prices in the U.S. exceeded expectations. 87% of housing markets saw a rise in home prices. Data from the National Association of Realtors on housing affordability played heavily into this list. “a list of the US metro areas where the minimum salary required to qualify for a mortgage, with 20% down, is the highest. NAR assumes a mortgage rate of 3.9% for all areas, with the monthly principle and interest payment limited to 25% of income.” – Business Insider

150k Salary To Live Comfortably In Manhattan West

For the nation as a whole the median income is $42,962 & median home price is $232,200.

As for the Bay Area, here are the #’s:

For SF-Oakland-Hayward the median home cost is $837,500. The salary you need to comfortably afford to buy a home is $153,108/year.

For San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara the median home cost is $1,005,000 with an average salary of $183,730 to be able to buy a home.

Meanwhile, in Sacramento the median home cost is $324,300 & the average yearly salary you need to afford a home there is $59,287.

For the full study & ratings head here.