Cider Summit In San Francisco This April

February 22, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco

This right here is the event for those of you who are into ciders.

via Cider Summit

The fourth annual Cider Summit will be held at the Presidio in SF on Saturday afternoon April 22nd & boasts over 200 ciders and cider cocktails.

Tickets are between $35-$45 and can be purchased here.

Here’s the facebook page for the event.

 

More from Dallas
