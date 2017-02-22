Cider Summit In San Francisco This April

This right here is the event for those of you who are into ciders.

The fourth annual Cider Summit will be held at the Presidio in SF on Saturday afternoon April 22nd & boasts over 200 ciders and cider cocktails.

It doesn't get better than pink cider! 😜💖🍺 (Incase FOMO is setting in) Check out my latest blog post for top ciders & TONS of pics from #CiderSummitSF 😄 // post link in profile A post shared by Kendall Chase (@chasingkendall) on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

Tickets are between $35-$45 and can be purchased here.

¡TXOTX! Basque-style pour off the keg for @tiltedshed's Inclinado Sidra. Fermented super dry and still w/ wild yeasts, the long pour gives it some effervescence (and drama!) when serving. #cidersummit #cidersummitsf A post shared by The Five Mile Orchard (@thefivemileorchard) on Apr 24, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

Here’s the facebook page for the event.