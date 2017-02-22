Cider Summit In San Francisco This April

This right here is the event for those of you who are into ciders.
The fourth annual Cider Summit will be held at the Presidio in SF on Saturday afternoon April 22nd & boasts over 200 ciders and cider cocktails.
Tickets are between $35-$45 and can be purchased here.
Here’s the facebook page for the event.
Having Eden Ice Cider at SF Cider Summit. There was about 50 cideries and meaderies. The whole event was awesome. Glad to see some local cideries going into traditional European way. Never the less, I had to spend 4 tickets on Eden's cider… Totally worth it. @edenicecider #edencider #icecider #cidertasting #cider #ciderfest #cidersummit #cidersummitsf