‘Futurama’ Is Returning … As A Mobile Game

The cult series will soon be on your smartphone as a gaming app.

Developed by Jam City, the people behind Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, and Family Guy mobile games, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will feature expanding content with the show’s writers and cast. The game will be free with add-ons available starting at $1.

“Fans can’t get Futurama on TV.” Jam City co-founder Josh Yguado told USA Today, This is the place to continue the story and interact with your favorite characters.”

You can listen to a full interview with USA Today below.

