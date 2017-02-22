EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Go Behind-The Scenes With The Spiked Walker From ‘The Walking Dead’

February 22, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: The Walking Dead

SPOILER ALERT!

AMC has shared a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the spiked walker from this week’s ‘The Walking Dead.’

Episode 10 of Season 7 finds Rick standing off in a trash heap with a walker that is covered in metal spikes … complete with metal-studded helmet.

What makes things even creepier is that the spiked walker is named “Winslow.”

Here’s the full scene.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

