Go Behind-The Scenes With The Spiked Walker From ‘The Walking Dead’

SPOILER ALERT!

AMC has shared a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the spiked walker from this week’s ‘The Walking Dead.’

Episode 10 of Season 7 finds Rick standing off in a trash heap with a walker that is covered in metal spikes … complete with metal-studded helmet.

What makes things even creepier is that the spiked walker is named “Winslow.”

Here’s the full scene.

