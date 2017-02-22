EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Instagram Now Allows You To Upload 10 Photos & Videos In A Single Post

February 22, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Instagram

Have more than one photo, or video you’d like to share in a single Instagram post? Well, you could post them to your story – or you can put them on your feed in a way where you followers can swipe through up to 10 photos & videos in a single post.

You can select your favorite moments and put them in the order you want people to see them. If someone is on your photo grid they will notice an icon on the first photo, or video of your post and be able to swipe through.

They’re called “carousels” and will rollout to all users within the next few weeks.

