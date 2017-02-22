Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.22.17

On today’s Kevin Klein Live, the show got into another round of Dare BnB. For this edition, Kevin is forced to call a listing for a place to stay for this weekend’s Daytona 500, but Ally gave a list that included mentioning that he had Dale Earnhardt’s ashes, plans to make a meth lab, and other ridiculous questions about the location that probably don’t give off the best impression. Will Kevin be able to get through every quirk or will he get hung up on right from the get-go.

Plus, Kevin and Ally take a look at an infomercial for a product called the Kitty Roo, which is essentially a hoodie designed with the front pocket to hold your cat wherever you go. It’s a product so stupid that it seems that the intended audience would never need it, as when would a cat lady ever leave their house away from their kitty cats? And anyone who leaves their home probably wouldn’t own a cat that they could take outside in the sweater. If it’s not obvious yet, we are definitely not cat people.

Also on today’s podcast:

Stories on some of the most questionable punishments dealt by the Bay Area’s former teachers

Listener Bo gives some Black Guy Tips on the Burger King buying Popeye’s

How gnome theft is connected to the meth trade

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes