Massive Chinese Food Emporium Set To Open In Chinatown

February 22, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

What’s about to open in Chinatown is an “emporium” unlike the district has ever seen. China Live is arriving at 644 Broadway and will feature two restaurants, a tea bar, a cocktail bar, a market, AND potentially rooftop sushi.

The space is 30,000 square feet and will continue to roll out segments of its operations through the spring.

A post shared by @chinalivesf on

The second floor will have a bar, lounge, and high-end Chinese restaurant.

Sesame Bao Prep #CookChinese

A post shared by @chinalivesf on

Construction originally began in 2013 and has cost upwards of $20 million. Sounds like it’ll be worth it.

8 Treasure Tea #DrinkChinese

A post shared by @chinalivesf on

Follow China Live on Instagram.

