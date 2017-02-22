Massive Chinese Food Emporium Set To Open In Chinatown

What’s about to open in Chinatown is an “emporium” unlike the district has ever seen. China Live is arriving at 644 Broadway and will feature two restaurants, a tea bar, a cocktail bar, a market, AND potentially rooftop sushi.
The space is 30,000 square feet and will continue to roll out segments of its operations through the spring.
The second floor will have a bar, lounge, and high-end Chinese restaurant.
Construction originally began in 2013 and has cost upwards of $20 million. Sounds like it’ll be worth it.
