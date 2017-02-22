SF, Oakland, & Concord Getting Whole Foods’ ‘Cheaper’ 365 Stores

It has been known since late 2015 that San Francisco & Concord would be getting the smaller, more affordable iteration of Whole Foods – now Oakland is scheduled to get a 365 by Whole Foods as well.

Here’s what the only open one currently looks like:

We are excited to announce the opening date of our very first 365 by Whole Foods Market store! We'll be opening our doors on May 25th in the #silverlake neighborhood of LA along with our Friends of 365 @bychefchloe @myteabot and @allegrocoffee and our partners @instacart and @loomstate_org ! Read more: http://bit.ly/GoodThings365 #goodthings365 A post shared by 365 by Whole Foods Market (@365bywholefoods) on Apr 7, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

The smaller, neighborhood markets will be located in SF’s Russian Hill (corner of Polk & Jackson), in Oakland at 51st & Telegraph (5110 Telegraph), & at the former Chevron on Diamond Blvd. in Concord.

Differentiating it from other stores is a streamlined offering, with more packaged items, and grab-and-go sections that bypass the need for cheese/deli/meat counters. In theory, this makes it a cheaper option than traditional Whole Foods stores, though surely one can still easily spend their whole paycheck. – Eater SF

The stores will also carry a lot of pre-packaged 365 products as well as organic fare at more affordable prices.

The Concord location should be open by fall 2017, Oakland’s by fall 2018, & San Francisco’s at some point this year.

& a drone view of the store in Silver Lake.