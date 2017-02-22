EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

SF, Oakland, & Concord Getting Whole Foods’ ‘Cheaper’ 365 Stores

February 22, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Oakland, San Francisco, whole foods

It has been known since late 2015 that San Francisco & Concord would be getting the smaller, more affordable iteration of Whole Foods – now Oakland is scheduled to get a 365 by Whole Foods as well.

Here’s what the only open one currently looks like:

The smaller, neighborhood markets will be located in SF’s Russian Hill (corner of Polk & Jackson), in Oakland at 51st & Telegraph (5110 Telegraph), & at the former Chevron on Diamond Blvd. in Concord.

Differentiating it from other stores is a streamlined offering, with more packaged items, and grab-and-go sections that bypass the need for cheese/deli/meat counters. In theory, this makes it a cheaper option than traditional Whole Foods stores, though surely one can still easily spend their whole paycheck. – Eater SF

The stores will also carry a lot of pre-packaged 365 products as well as organic fare at more affordable prices.

 

The Concord location should be open by fall 2017, Oakland’s by fall 2018, & San Francisco’s at some point this year.

& a drone view of the store in Silver Lake.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live