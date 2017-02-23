All Time Low Announce New Album ‘Last Young Renegade’

By Amanda Wicks

Last week, All Time Low celebrated signing to Fueled By Ramen Records by sharing a brand new single, “Dirty Laundry,” and today (February 23rd) they’re back with even bigger news. The band will be releasing their seventh studio album Last Young Renegade on June 2nd.

On Instagram, Alex Gaskarth wrote how he approached songwriting differently for the band’s latest album. “I wondered what it might be like to write about myself if I wasn’t the one standing in my shoes,” he shared in the caption. “Who am I from the other side of the mirror?”

Gaskarth added, “I tried to change perspective in my approach to writing and center in on all of the different versions of me that other people might have met over the years, through the ups and the downs, in the public eye and behind closed doors. Would I like this person? Do I like this person? Do I even recognize this person anymore?”

As a result of flipping his perspective, the 10-track album focuses on a journey to self-realization. Check out the tracklist and full statement from Gaskarth below.

1. Last Young Renegade

2. Drugs & Candy

3. Dirty Laundry

4. Good Times

5. Nice2KnoU

6. Life of the Party

7. Nightmares

8. Dark Side of Your Room

9. Ground Control (feat. Tegan and Sara)

10. Afterglow