Andrew W.K.’s New App will Give Users a Bloody Nose

Get 'Wet' with the self-proclaimed party king. February 23, 2017 5:32 AM
By Robyn Collins

Self-proclaimed “Party” expert Andrew W.K. just released a new app.

The New York rocker, Party Party leader, and public speaker has revealed a downloadable App which drops gory artwork from 2002’s I Get Wet, on top of your face, giving you a bloody nose, without the actual pain.

In addition to providing a bloody nose, the app also lets users digitally dress in Andrew W.K.’s white t-shirt and add his hair to any photo, and there’s even a blood flow graphic option to save as a GIF.

The Party Hard Bloody Nose App is an equal opportunity software, available for Android and Apple users.

