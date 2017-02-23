Cannabis Wedding Expo In SF This April

If you know a bride & groom who like to indulge in marijuana, let ’em know about this event coming to San Francisco on April 30.

The Cannabis Wedding Expo will be held at Bespoke Coworking in the Westfield Mall shopping center on 4/30 and tickets can be purchased here for $10.

At the expo you can learn how to incorporate cannabis into your wedding day. Hemp wedding dresses, cannabis bouquets, cannabis catering vendors and much more.

Today is the day!! #WeddingCakes A post shared by Cannabis Wedding Expo (@cannabis_wedding_expo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:31am PST

For more, here’s the Facebook page for the event.