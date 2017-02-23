EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Cannabis Wedding Expo In SF This April

February 23, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, wedding

If you know a bride & groom who like to indulge in marijuana, let ’em know about this event coming to San Francisco on April 30.

The Cannabis Wedding Expo will be held at Bespoke Coworking in the Westfield Mall shopping center on 4/30 and tickets can be purchased here for $10.

At the expo you can learn how to incorporate cannabis into your wedding day. Hemp wedding dresses, cannabis bouquets, cannabis catering vendors and much more.

Today is the day!! #WeddingCakes

A post shared by Cannabis Wedding Expo (@cannabis_wedding_expo) on

For more, here’s the Facebook page for the event.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live