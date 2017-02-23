EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Gunfire Ends Shia LaBeouf’s Anti-Trump Art Installation Stream

February 23, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: arrest, Gunfire, LiveStream, President Donald Trump, Protest, Shia LaBeouf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (LIVE 105) – Actor Shia LaBeouf decided to pull the plug on his political art installment in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico due to reports of gunfire in the area.

LaBeouf tweeted on Thursday “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

On Saturday, LaBeouf and two other partners placed a camera on the wall to live stream a message referring to President Donald Trump “He will not divide us.” They encouraged passerbys to go on camera and repeat the message.

The actor was arrested late January when he got into an altercation performing the same art installment in New York City.

The Transformers actor faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live