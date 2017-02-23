Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returning To San Jose

The world’s cutest mobile cafe truck is coming back to San Jose on Saturday March 25th.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Santana Row from 10AM-8PM that day with their macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

Come visit the #HelloKittyCafe Pop-Up Container at the @irvinespectrumcenter and try our decadent Opera Cake! Yummy layers of sponge cake, ganache, coffee and buttercream are topped with a supercute gold-dusted chocolate Hello Kitty face. Enjoy one today! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:20am PST

There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.

& here’s more of what you can expect:

Hello #SanFrancisco! The #HelloKittyCafe truck will be at @nc_cbf on Saturday 4/16 from 10am-5pm! Visit us on Post Street near the Concert Stage and pick up these supercute and super yummy donuts! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

The #HelloKittyCafe wants to thank all of our amazing fans and friends for their continued support this past year! It's been a super sweet 2016 and we are looking forward to even more supercute treats and adventures in 2017! We wish everyone a very safe and Happy New Year! #2016BestNine A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:55pm PST

See you there.