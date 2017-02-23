Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returning To San Jose

The world’s cutest mobile cafe truck is coming back to San Jose on Saturday March 25th.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Santana Row from 10AM-8PM that day with their macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!
There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.
& here’s more of what you can expect:
Hello #Valencia! The #HelloKittyCafe Truck is returning to @westfieldvtc on Saturday 2/4 and bringing sweets & treats! Don't miss out on our super yummy and supercute macarons, each with a surprise character! Come say hello to us in the roundabout near the Food Court Entrance between 10am-6pm, while supplies last! See you soon!
See you there.