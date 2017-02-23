EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returning To San Jose

February 23, 2017 9:01 PM
The world’s cutest mobile cafe truck is coming back to San Jose on Saturday March 25th.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Attendees order food from a food truck outside of Hello Kitty Con October 31, 2014 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California. Some 25,000 fans are expected to attend Hello Kitty Con between October 30 and November 2. The event celebrates 40 years of the Sanrio icon, featuring Hello Kitty merchandise, art installations, a costume contest and more. (Photo by Dan R. Krauss/Getty Images)

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Santana Row from 10AM-8PM that day with their macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.

& here’s more of what you can expect:

See you there.

