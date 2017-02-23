Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.23.17

Double Trouble Thursday has returned to Kevin Klein Live, getting you all of today’s show end to end on the podcast. That means you’ll be able to hear today’s Unlisted, where Kevin and Ally looked at a list of the “best” places to cry in public in the Bay Area. While the show assumed that Useless Weirdo is man who has buried his emotions deep inside him under thousands of layers of anger, but he did admit that a certain film made him tear up in a movie theater by himself, like a cry baby bitch.

Plus, Kevin and Ally interview Micah Brown, who directed the Showtime documentary Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom, where Thailand prisoners can fight in Muay Thai competition for a chance at getting prison sentences expunged. With those prisons in that region not exactly getting a great reputation, Micah Brown let us know how exactly they got beyond the language barrier, toed the line on getting around the legalities, and more. The documentary airs tomorrow night on Showtime.

Also on today’s podcast:

The first (less than successful) attempt at playing the Super Fun Ride Share Prize Share Game or something

A chat with a man who says you can hack your car to be self-driving

Duping Around tells you on how to sneak backstage using just Wikipedia

And more!

