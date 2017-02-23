EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Taco Bell Pulling Naked Chicken Chalupa From Menus In March

February 23, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

Taco Bell unveiled the naked chicken chalupa, complete with a fried chicken taco shell just last month.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26.

A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on

& now, according to the OC Register it’s going to be pulled from menus at some point in March.

According to a spokesperson, the naked chicken chalupa lasted the same amount of time as other limited time offer items, but, uh, the cheesy gordita crunch was a limited time item YEARS ago & it’s still going strong (thank god).

RELATED: Taco Bell Cantina Location Now Open In Berkeley

Taco Bell also plans to phase out jumbo-sized soda cups in 2017.

The moral of the story? If you want to get your hands on a naked chicken chalupa you better get on that quick.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live