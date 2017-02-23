Taco Bell Pulling Naked Chicken Chalupa From Menus In March

Taco Bell unveiled the naked chicken chalupa, complete with a fried chicken taco shell just last month.
& now, according to the OC Register it’s going to be pulled from menus at some point in March.
According to a spokesperson, the naked chicken chalupa lasted the same amount of time as other limited time offer items, but, uh, the cheesy gordita crunch was a limited time item YEARS ago & it’s still going strong (thank god).
Taco Bell also plans to phase out jumbo-sized soda cups in 2017.
The moral of the story? If you want to get your hands on a naked chicken chalupa you better get on that quick.