WATCH: ‘Last Supper’ The Official Prologue To ‘Alien: Covenant’

Twentieth Century Fox shared a short film prologue to the upcoming Alien: Covenant.

The four minute plus short features the crew of the Covenant having their last meal before they go into cryosleep on their colonizing mission. All the big names in the film are featured including Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and James Franco.

Alien: Covenant is n theaters on May 19th, 2017.

