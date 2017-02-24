Billy Crystal Talks Oscars, Warriors On Kevin Klein Live

No man alive has hosted the Academy Awards more times than Billy Crystal. Though he’ll be watching from home this year, Crystal admitted to Kevin Klein Live that he always maintains some involvement with the Oscars.

“I’ve been talking with Jimmy a lot”, mentioning this year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel. “We’ve been going back and forth with ideas.” “I think he’s going to be great, I really do.”

Award shows aren’t the only thing that gets Billy excited. He’s a big basketball fan and loves the LA Clippers. So, how did he feel about the Warriors dominating defeat of LA last night?

“We (the Clippers) looked great, and then the 3rd quarter happened and it was like, what was that? Golden State is awesome. It’s just ridiculous. You know, you make 35 foot 3-pointers look like layups. Tough to beat.”

Catch Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Billy Crystal by listening below. Billy will be in the Bay next week for performances at Oakland’s Fox Theater (March 1st) and San Jose’s Center For Performing Arts (March 2nd).

