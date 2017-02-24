Drone Store Now Open In San Francisco

One of the Bay Area’s first drone stores just opened in Downtown San Francisco.
Drone manufacturer DJI is celebrating their grand opening from 10:30AM-5:30PM on Saturday February 25th at 735 Montgomery St. is not just a place to by drones, but an ideal place to test fly them as well.
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or Drone) is flown during the opening of the DJI flagship store in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on September 24, 2016.
DJI is a Chinese technology company founded in 2006 by Frank Wang and makes unmanned aerial vehicles (UVA or Drones) for aerial photography and videography. / AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE (Photo credit should read ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)
DJI hopes to open another store in San Jose store later this year.