Drone Store Now Open In San Francisco

One of the Bay Area’s first drone stores just opened in Downtown San Francisco.

Wherever You Go | #DJI #MavicPro A post shared by DJI (@djiglobal) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Drone manufacturer DJI is celebrating their grand opening from 10:30AM-5:30PM on Saturday February 25th at 735 Montgomery St. is not just a place to by drones, but an ideal place to test fly them as well.

DJI hopes to open another store in San Jose store later this year.