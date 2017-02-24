EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Hayao Miyazaki Reportedly Working On New Feature-Length Film

February 24, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: miyazaki

Just this month in San Francisco there’s been a ton of fanfare for an art show dedicated to the films of Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki & sold out screenings for his movies at the Roxie in the Mission.

Now, Miyazaki fans have something to look forward to from the “retired’ director.

It was revealed last year that he was working on a short film called Kemushi no Boro aka Boro the Caterpillar – well, now that appears to be turning into a full-length film and should be out in time for the 2020 summer olympics in Tokyo.

A producer at Studio Ghibli confirmed this week that Miyazaki is working on the film.

The director has been planning the Boro the Caterpillar story for 20 years and it appears to finally be the on the way.

For more head to Uproxx.

