Hayao Miyazaki Reportedly Working On New Feature-Length Film

Just this month in San Francisco there’s been a ton of fanfare for an art show dedicated to the films of Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki & sold out screenings for his movies at the Roxie in the Mission.

Now, Miyazaki fans have something to look forward to from the “retired’ director.

BREAKING: Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki confirms that Hayao Miyazaki is currently working on his next feature length film — Chuck D. (@WolfgangChuckD) February 24, 2017

It was revealed last year that he was working on a short film called Kemushi no Boro aka Boro the Caterpillar – well, now that appears to be turning into a full-length film and should be out in time for the 2020 summer olympics in Tokyo.

A producer at Studio Ghibli confirmed this week that Miyazaki is working on the film.

Toshio Suzuki confirms at the Academy that Miyazaki is definitely un-retired. And Suzuki is producing his next feature. — Cartoon Brew (@cartoonbrew) February 24, 2017

The director has been planning the Boro the Caterpillar story for 20 years and it appears to finally be the on the way.

