Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.24.17

In some sort of miracle, beloved comedian Billy Crystal chatted with Kevin Klein Live this morning to promote his show in Oakland this Wednesday night. He talked with Kevin and Ally about the biggest pressures hosting the Oscars, the possibility of a City Slickers 3 or other past projects getting rebooted, his sadness over the Warriors’ success against his Clippers last night, and more. It’s one of the few times Kevin legitimately got starstruck, but managed to hold his composure. For the most part.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live debuted a new game this morning called Band or Banned. Callers were given the name of a band that didn’t meet much success or an item that was banned for one reason or another. Sounds simple enough, but with names like Anal Mayonnaise and Aquadots, can you really tell the difference at face value? It gets tough, but listen along to see if you can manage to succeed as Francisco did on Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

Movie Review Haikus give you a very quick wrap up of the Best Picture nominees

Useless Weirdo hits the streets to ask random folks the big Oscar question, “who are you wearing?”

The invention of a vaginal glue to help women with periods causes the show to scratch heads in confusion

And more!

