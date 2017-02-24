Kevin Klein Live: Oscar Movie Review Haikus

It’s Oscar time, and what better way to celebrate than by reviewing all the nominees in Haiku form? Today on Kevin Klein Live we gave reviews for all the Best Picture Nominees in the 5-7-5 format and let’s just say the producers probably aren’t happy with them…
ARRIVAL
Aliens are here!
Guns? Missiles?! Explosions!? No.
Just talking. Boring!
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Better film is “Man-
chester By The C Word” with
Kellyanne Conway.
LA LA LAND
Learned I can achieve
anything as long as I’m
already famous.
MOONLIGHT
Lesson here? People
will brave anything for a
handy on a beach.
FENCES
White people say they
loved Denzel in Fency Fi-
gured Hidden Moonlights.
HACKSAW RIDGE
Story of a man
Doing the impossible
Making movie without Jew help.
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Bank robberies bad
Jeff Bridges good. Bang bang bang.
Good beats bad. The end.
HIDDEN FIGURES
Putting the race in space race
and putting the ass in NASA
Figures please!