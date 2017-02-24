EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Oscar Movie Review Haikus

February 24, 2017 10:53 AM By Ally
It’s Oscar time, and what better way to celebrate than by reviewing all the nominees in Haiku form? Today on Kevin Klein Live we gave reviews for all the Best Picture Nominees in the 5-7-5 format and let’s just say the producers probably aren’t happy with them…

ARRIVAL

Aliens are here!

Guns? Missiles?! Explosions!? No.

Just talking. Boring!

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Better film is “Man-

chester By The C Word” with

Kellyanne Conway.

LA LA LAND

Learned I can achieve

anything as long as I’m

already famous.

MOONLIGHT

Lesson here? People

will brave anything for a

handy on a beach.

FENCES

White people say they

loved Denzel in Fency Fi-

gured Hidden Moonlights.


HACKSAW RIDGE

Story of a man

Doing the impossible

Making movie without Jew help.

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Bank robberies bad

Jeff Bridges good. Bang bang bang.

Good beats bad. The end.

HIDDEN FIGURES

Putting the race in space race

and putting the ass in NASA

Figures please!

