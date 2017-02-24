EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Off The Grid Season Kickoff Next Friday

February 24, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Off the Grid, San Francisco

Off The Grid: Fort Mason in San Francisco returns on Friday night March 3rd.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 07: Food trucks line Front Street during an Off the Grid "market" on July 7, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Popular San Francisco Bay Area food trucks are gathering at venues organzined by planning companies such Off the Grid that creates "markets" for food trucks for a nominal fee that is far less than fines that are often handed out to food trucks that operate on city streets without proper permits. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

They’re set to unveil “new amenities, a fresh look & feel, and exciting new vendors.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 07: A customer picks up a food order from the Hiyaaa! food truck during an Off the Grid "market" on July 7, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Popular San Francisco Bay Area food trucks are gathering at venues organzined by planning companies such Off the Grid that creates "markets" for food trucks for a nominal fee that is far less than fines that are often handed out to food trucks that operate on city streets without proper permits. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For a full list of vendors at opening night head to facebook.

Here’s a few who’ll be showing up:

