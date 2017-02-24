Science Explains Why You Hate Cilantro

Many of us don’t mind cilantro, lots of us like it, but there’s a good amount of people who passionately hate the herb.

Cilantro (AKA coriander) tastes like soap for 4%-14% of the population. That’s A LOT of people whose meals are ruined anytime cilantro is thrown into the mix.

The hatred can be tied to your genes. The majority of cilantro-haters share some olfactory-receptor genes called ORA62. Those smell-receptor genes help you detect the smell of aldehyde chemicals, which are found in both cilantro AND soap.

So, you can go on hating cilantro. You’re not alone.