Showtime Shares 2 New Posters For ‘Twin Peaks’

February 24, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Twin Peaks

We are getting another glimpse at the Twin Peaks reboot on ‘Twin Peaks Day’.

February 24th is ‘Twin Peaks Day’ because it marks the fictional date of the discovery of Laura Palmer’s body in the original series.

The David Lynch series is returning for a third season in May on Showtime. The original series aired on ABC from 1990 to 1991.

Check out the Laura Palmer poster and FBI Agent Dale Cooper poster below.

twinpeaksposterdalecooper Showtime Shares 2 New Posters For Twin Peaks

twinpeaksposterlaurapalmer Showtime Shares 2 New Posters For Twin Peaks

 

 

 

