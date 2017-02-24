Showtime Shares 2 New Posters For ‘Twin Peaks’

We are getting another glimpse at the Twin Peaks reboot on ‘Twin Peaks Day’.

February 24th is ‘Twin Peaks Day’ because it marks the fictional date of the discovery of Laura Palmer’s body in the original series.

The David Lynch series is returning for a third season in May on Showtime. The original series aired on ABC from 1990 to 1991.

Check out the Laura Palmer poster and FBI Agent Dale Cooper poster below.









Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.