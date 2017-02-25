Guy Fieri (Hilariously) Explains The Origin Of Flavortown, USA

This is what you come to LIVE105.com for, right? All your relevant Guy Fieri content?

Well, you do need to see this quote from a recent piece Munchies did on the Bay Area-based celebrity chef.

dreams really do come true A post shared by Reptilia (@madisonkillian) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Munchies asked Fieri where exactly Flavortown, USA is located and this was his epic answer:

“On camera, I once said, ‘This pizza looks like a manhole cover in Flavortown.’ Willy Wonka had a chocolate stream, you know? So it’s taking these iconic food items, these iconic food moments, and giving them a home. They all live in Flavortown. It’s like one of those things in The Matrix: You can only get down with Flavortown if you believe in Flavortown. I have people walk up to me and say, ‘Hey, I’m a citizen of Flavortown.’ I have people that want to pledge to be a city council member of Flavortown or the mechanic. It doesn’t stop. What would be the airline of Flavortown? Sausage Airlines? It just doesn’t stop. I just said it, and then people heard it. Of course, there’s no Flavortown—unless you believe in it.” – Munchies (Vice)

We’ve never formally asked to be the official radio station of Flavortown, USA, but that can always change.