NBC’s “Chicago Fire” To Air Episode Inspired By Oakland’s Ghost Ship Fire

February 25, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Ghost Ship, Oakland

Less than three months since the tragic fire in Oakland that killed 36 people, NBC will air an episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ this Thursday March 1st based on a fictionalized version of the tragedy.

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Firefighters are seen on the roof of a building where a fire claimed the lives of at least nine people on December 3, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The episode is called “Deathtrap” & Modern Luxury maintained a copy of the casting call for the episode:

“GHOST SHIP” — Seeking Men & Women 20s-30s to play rave party goers. Types can range from edgy/artsy to bohemian *DISCLAIMER* This is A VERY ACTIVE SCENE that entails running and screaming as party goers try to escape a warehouse fire. THIS WILL BE USED AS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FOOTAGE in the episode. Please do not submit if you are not comfortable with the level of physicality or any other aspect of the scenario. This is a double duty shoot, where you will work in the memoriam scene first and then move on the the party/fire scene.There MAY be use of a light smoke/fog effect in the fire scene, so let us know if you are not comfortable with that.

In the episode the fire will have been set by an arsonist and 39 people, as opposed to the 36, will be killed.

“Chicago Fire” & “Law & Order”, produced by Dick Wolf, often borrows stories from recent headlines, but this is honestly too soon & feels forced.

 

 

