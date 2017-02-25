There Are People Who Believe Smash Mouth Is Replacing Beyonce At Coachella

On Thursday Coachella announced that Beyonce would no longer be appearing as its day 2 headliner, which has led to plenty of speculation as to who could be her replacement.

A mock-up of a Coachella lineup featuring Smash Mouth as the new headliner has been circulating the internet.

And for some reason – there are people who believe its legit:

There are people who actually think Smash Mouth is replacing Beyoncé at @Coachella… pic.twitter.com/yXIw5iaTQb — Dallas Osborn (@DallasSF) February 25, 2017

IS SMASHMOUTH HEADLINING COACHELLA AS BEYONCES REPLACEMENT IM CRYING — Sydney Winn (@sydneywinnn) February 25, 2017

Smash Mouth is replacing Beyoncé at Coachella?! 😂

They're still relevant? — Michael Steven ♒️ (@mikael_24) February 25, 2017

smash mouth has one song and they're still a better headliner than Beyoncé at coachella — ashley g🐾 (@messaggeman) February 25, 2017

I WAKE UP FROM A NAP, MY DADS GONE, JON BELLION IS TOP TEN OF SOMETHING, AND SMASHMOUTH IS HEADLINING COACHELLA — ashley g🐾 (@messaggeman) February 25, 2017

SMASH MOUTH IS ACTUALLY PLAYING AT COACHELLA WHAT?!!?!??? — queen (@haileykerrigann) February 25, 2017

We’ll see what Goldenvoice has up their sleeves for the ACTUAL day 2 replacement & hopefully we find out soon.

