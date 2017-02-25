EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

There Are People Who Believe Smash Mouth Is Replacing Beyonce At Coachella

February 25, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: Coachella, Smash Mouth

On Thursday Coachella announced that Beyonce would no longer be appearing as its day 2 headliner, which has led to plenty of speculation as to who could be her replacement.

A mock-up of a Coachella lineup featuring Smash Mouth as the new headliner has been circulating the internet.

16997840 10154428711972894 1976253896693259799 n There Are People Who Believe Smash Mouth Is Replacing Beyonce At Coachella

And for some reason – there are people who believe its legit:

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce At Coachella

This is all your fault, 91X!

We’ll see what Goldenvoice has up their sleeves for the ACTUAL day 2 replacement & hopefully we find out soon.

Meanwhile, we’re hooking you up with 3-day passes to weekend 2 all week long.

