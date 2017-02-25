There Are People Who Believe Smash Mouth Is Replacing Beyonce At Coachella

On Thursday Coachella announced that Beyonce would no longer be appearing as its day 2 headliner, which has led to plenty of speculation as to who could be her replacement.
A mock-up of a Coachella lineup featuring Smash Mouth as the new headliner has been circulating the internet.
And for some reason – there are people who believe its legit:
5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce At Coachella
This is all your fault, 91X!
We’ll see what Goldenvoice has up their sleeves for the ACTUAL day 2 replacement & hopefully we find out soon.
