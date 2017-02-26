EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Massive Music Blocks: Red Hot Chili Peppers In The First Five Rows

February 26, 2017 6:39 PM

MetroPCS and LIVE 105 are giving you a chance to score tickets to the see The Red Hot Chili Peppers from the first 5 rows! Listen to LIVE 105’s Massive Music Blocks all week for your chance to win! But wait, MetroPCS is giving you another chance to win… every day from 4p-6p, Monday through Friday, catch up to the LIVE 105 Action Team at select MetroPCS stores:

o Monday 3/6 4p-6p: 5th row tickets: 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose
o Tuesday 3/7: 4th row tickets: 22505 Mission Blvd, Hayward
o Wednesday 3/8: 3rd row tickets: 4095 Mowry Ave, Fremont
o Thursday 3/9: 2nd row tickets: 923 Market Str. SF
o Friday 3/10: 1st row tickets: 6883 Mission St. Daly City

Switch to MetroPCS today and get a free Samsung Galaxy J7! It’s free after instant rebate. Sales tax not included. Plus, MetroPCS is on the 4G LTE T-Mobile network, so you’ll have the coverage and speed to make the most out of your free smartphone. MetroPCS. Wireless Figured Out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live