Science Says: Bass Players Are The Most Important Member Of A Band

February 27, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: bass players

Sick of lead singers, guitarists, and drummers getting all the love? It’s OK, bassists, you’re actually the most important member of the band, says science.

Northwestern University found that bass-heavy music makes us feel powerful. Bass tones are associated with drive and dominance. & Hamilton University found that our brains are better at discerning a songs rhythmic feel if they occur in lower tones.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance And Matt & Kim Perform At Red Rock Casino

It was also found that people are more likely to tap their toes to songs with more prominent bass lines.

Bass remains fundamental in the shape & structure of any songs and we should probably give bassists the more of the love they deserve.

For more on why bass is so important – visit mic.com.

 

