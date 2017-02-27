Brendon Urie Forced To Move Due To Fan Harassment

Panic! At The Disco frontman, Brendon Urie, revealed this past weekend that due to constant visits & harassment from fans, he’s felt forced to move his family somewhere where they can feel safe & happy.

His address being public originally led to a fair amount of gifts & letters, but lately its led to fans pushing boundaries in regards to the privacy of Urie & his family.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe and everyone has an obligation to be happy. So I’m taking my family somewhere that might make this a possibility.” wrote Urie, and he also provided an address for fans to continue to send mail to.

I would LOVE to continue reading your letters and gifts. So I leave you with an address nowhere near me that I’ll have checked periodically. Thank you, love ya. 901 N Fairfax Ave, #176, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7203

Panic! At The Disco will play Oracle Arena on Saturday March 25th.