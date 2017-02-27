EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Neil Fingleton Dies at 36

February 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: death, Game of Thrones, Heart Failure, Neil Fingleton, Tallest Man

The 7′ foot actor who played “Mag the Mighty” in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has died. Neil Fingleton was only 36 years old when he passed away on Saturday from heart failure, according to The Tall Persons Club.

large538e2b6436956 Game of Thrones Actor Neil Fingleton Dies at 36

Neil Fingleton as Mag the Mighty in “Game of Thrones” (credit: HBO)

“Mag the Mighty” was the giant who kept guard by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night’s Watch.

Fingleton also appeared in the television series “Doctor Who” and films like X-Men: First Class, 47 Ronin and Jupiter Ascending. He also performed stunts in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

His height made him a natural for American basketball where he played for University of North Carolina and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Fingleton went on a quick pro-basketball career here in the U.S. and Europe before the acting bug hit.

In 2007, Guiness World Records recognized Fingleton as Britain’s Tallest Man.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live