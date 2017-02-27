Help Break (And Eat) The World Record For The Largest Serving Of Nachos

Earth Day (April 22nd) falls on a Saturday this year and what better way to celebrate than by eating the largest serving of nachos the world has ever seen?

That’s what’s happening at San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park from 3-5PM on Earth Day & you can get in for free, or buy a fast track ticket for $6.

There is a little twist though, the nachos won’t be regular tortilla chips, but chips made our of crickets!

Chirps Chips who you might remember from an episode of ‘Shark Tank’ will be creating the world’s largest serving of nachos.

The creators of the world’s first ever cricket tortilla chips are on a mission to show America how great chips made from an insect can be. More on the chips: “They look and taste like a normal chip, but they have as much protein as an egg per serving.”

Are you down to “eat bugs & celebrate the earth” on April 22nd? More can be found on the facebook event page.